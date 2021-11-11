Wavetale comes to Google Stadia; Indie games sale and more happening this week

Stadia, a cloud-gaming service by Google, has announced the arrival of a brand new action-adventure game, Wavetale, as a First On Stadia release. The title will hit PC and consoles in 2022.

Wavetale is a third-person action-adventure game from the creators of Lost in Random and SteamWorld. The game features beautiful visuals, a stirring soundtrack and a heart-warming story.

Explore an open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water. Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net and defeat an old nemesis to save the citizens of the islands. All with a bit of help from the shadows down below and your cranky grandmother.

This Week on Stadia, we've got:🌊Wavetale🕺💃Just Dance🛒Sale on Indie Games👀An introduction to the Explore Feed!All we're missing is you: https://t.co/Jb4ZxEgOqD pic.twitter.com/tbwbv5ZgMS — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Google has also announced sale on Indie games, with discounts on over 20 titles. You can grab It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains, TOHU, Grime, and more titles at crazy low prices from November 14 through November 18.