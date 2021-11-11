Left Menu

Wavetale comes to Google Stadia; Indie games sale and more happening this week

Wavetale is a third-person action-adventure game from the creators of Lost in Random and SteamWorld. The game features beautiful visuals, a stirring soundtrack and a heart-warming story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:14 IST
Wavetale comes to Google Stadia; Indie games sale and more happening this week
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Stadia, a cloud-gaming service by Google, has announced the arrival of a brand new action-adventure game, Wavetale, as a First On Stadia release. The title will hit PC and consoles in 2022.

Wavetale is a third-person action-adventure game from the creators of Lost in Random and SteamWorld. The game features beautiful visuals, a stirring soundtrack and a heart-warming story.

Explore an open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water. Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net and defeat an old nemesis to save the citizens of the islands. All with a bit of help from the shadows down below and your cranky grandmother.

Meanwhile, Google has also announced sale on Indie games, with discounts on over 20 titles. You can grab It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains, TOHU, Grime, and more titles at crazy low prices from November 14 through November 18.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021