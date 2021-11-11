Left Menu

DoT allots license and spectrum to Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio for 5G testing

The team checked the data speed at the Mahatma Mandir 5G site of Gandhinagar, which was found to be about 1.5 Gbps - almost 100 times faster than 4G.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:36 IST
DoT allots license and spectrum to Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio for 5G testing
5G immersive gaming - Gamers movements are captured online and sent to gaming platforms via 5G network wherein it is merged to a pre-recorded gaming video. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Department of Telecommunications (DoT)on 27.05.2021, for 5G testing in Gujarat, allotted license and spectrum to :

Vodafone Idea Limited in Gandhinagar (for urban), Mansa (for semi-urban) and Unava, (rural) with Nokia as an equipment supplier.

Reliance Jio Infocomm in Jamnagar (semi-urban / rural) with Samsung as an equipment supplier.

On 11.11.2021, the steering committee of Gujarat LSA, DoT for 5G, comprising of Shri Sumit Mishra Director, Shri Vikas Dadhich Director and Shri Suryash Gautam Assistant Divisional Engineer, visited the testing sites at Gandhinagar, with the technical team of Vodafone Idea Limited and Nokia.

The team checked the data speed at the Mahatma Mandir 5G site of Gandhinagar, which was found to be about 1.5 Gbps - almost 100 times faster than 4G. The speed test was done on non-standalone 5G mode.

Following four use cases were also tested by the Gujarat LSA, DoT team on site:-

360 degrees virtual reality content playback – user connects on 5G to the content providing server and experiences the location in virtual reality as if he/she is physically there.

Virtual reality connected classroom - Facilitates a teacher to teach students remotely through 360° live streaming via 5G network. Student gets a feeling of a private lesson, where he/she can interact with the teacher via voice chat or exercises.

5G immersive gaming - Gamers movements are captured online and sent to gaming platforms via 5G network wherein it is merged to a pre-recorded gaming video.

Artificial intelligence assisted 360 degrees camera - Real-time video stream from 360-degree cameras is uploaded via 5G network; the end-users get real 360 experience and with added artificial intelligence, he/ she can also detect the things like people, bags, bottles, laptop etc.

The use cases were tested using standalone 5G mode.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021