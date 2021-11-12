The Hubble Space Telescope: An Inside Look at an Astronomy Game Changer

The Hubble Space Telescope is being replaced. At the end of 2021, its successor, the Webb Space Telescope, will embark on a 30-day journey culminating in it orbiting the Sun for the upcoming decades. It marks a generational shift in technology, with the Webb promising to unearth and capture much more of the universe for the world to enjoy.

Even though the Hubble Telescope is closing in on its retirement date, it is a project that has proved to transform astronomy during its 31 years of service despite various ups and downs throughout its lifespan.

"It has been revolutionary for astronomy," Dr Steven Hawley told the press. "Far more so than at least, I had imagined it could be. It was critically important." Dr Hawley is one of the most informed people about the subject, as he was part of the Hubble launch mission back in 1990.

The launch

With a project so complex, it's no surprise that the Hubble Space Telescope wasn't created and launched within the space of a few months. NASA first received funding for the Hubble project in 1977, yet it didn't launch until 1990.

Extensive work also goes into preparing the shuttle team for the mission. "The preparation involves a lot of different aspects," notes Dr Hawley. He reveals that, along with classroom work, physical training, and learning to fly the jets, he had to use simulators that replicated the mission. The latter is something that has always impressed Dr Hawley. "After my first launch, my first thought wasn't, 'Wow, look at the earth,' it was, 'Wow, that simulation is really good.'"

Dr Hawley was part of a three-person team in the cockpit. His work aboard the shuttle also involved various tasks, with the bulk of his work revolving around being a flight engineer for both the launch and entry and the main robot arm operator.

A snapshot of fun Hubble facts

This article would have to turn into a book to list all the stats and accomplishments of the Hubble Space Telescope. However, here are a number of fun facts about the telescope:

The Hubble Telescope is capable of seeing up to 15 billion light-years away.

With it being 13.2m long and 4.2m wide, the telescope is approximately the same size as a large tractor.

The Hubble Space Telescope is situated in low Earth orbit, where it is 354 miles above the planet.

Due to significant delays and changes to plans, the Hubble Telescope was said to have cost $4.7 billion at launch (after inflation). When later maintenance missions are factored in, the overall expenditure was beyond $10 billion.

Fun facts they may be, but it doesn't put into perspective both the legacy and importance of the Hubble Space Telescope. Even though the last chapter of the Hubble is about to be written, the telescope's impact will never be forgotten in the world of astronomy.

