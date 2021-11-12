Left Menu

Tech giants shore up Hong Kong shares; Alibaba down

Hong Kong shares inched higher on Friday, driven by gains in tech heavyweights although e-commerce giant Alibaba retreated after its Singles Day sales grew at the slowest pace ever. ** Alibaba's Singles Day sales grew 8.5%, the slowest rate ever, underscoring strong regulatory and supply chain headwinds for China's tech firms. ** Shares of JD.Com Inc surged 5.2% after the e-commerce group posted a record-breaking 'Singles Day' Grand Promotion.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares inched higher on Friday, driven by gains in tech heavyweights although e-commerce giant Alibaba retreated after its Singles Day sales grew at the slowest pace ever. The Hang Seng index rose 0.3% to 25,327.97, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 9,114.37.

** For the week, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.8% and the China Enterprises Index jumped 3.3%, the most in three weeks for both. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.6%, with tech giants Meituan and Tencent Holdings up 2.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Index heavyweights Meituan and Tencent shored up the Hang Seng Index, while Alibaba Group finished down 0.5%. ** Alibaba's Singles Day sales grew 8.5%, the slowest rate ever, underscoring strong regulatory and supply chain headwinds for China's tech firms.

** Shares of JD.Com Inc surged 5.2% after the e-commerce group posted a record-breaking 'Singles Day' Grand Promotion. ** China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp plunged 3.8% after its vice-chairman resigned in a leadership reshuffle.

** Hotpot chain Haidilao International Holding Ltd slumped 9% and was the biggest percentage decliner in the Hang Seng Index after it unveiled a $302 million share sale plan for credit facilities repayment.

