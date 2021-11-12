Left Menu

DAZN says no changes to account policy this Serie A season after Italian backlash

However, the company said it would not introduce any changes during this Serie A season "to safeguard the rights of its customers". Giorgetti said in a statement he was satisfied with DAZN's decisions over its account sharing policy, while confirming the meeting with the streaming service's executives on Tuesday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:07 IST
DAZN says no changes to account policy this Serie A season after Italian backlash
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Sports streaming service DAZN said it would not introduce changes to its account sharing policy until the end of the current Serie A soccer season following a backlash in Italy where it shows top-flight soccer. Backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, DAZN this year won the rights to screen live Serie A matches in Italy for three seasons with a 2.5 billion euro bid, a significant expansion of its business in Europe.

Sources familiar with the issue have said DAZN has plans to prevent two different devices simultaneously accessing the app if they are not logged into the same IP address, in an effort to clamp down on suspected abuses of subscriptions. The plan to tighten access to accounts has irked consumer rights groups and politicians, prompting Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to summon DAZN management for clarifications next week.

"Since the start of the Serie A campaign we have observed a significant increase of improper practices which could not be ignored," DAZN said in a statement late on Thursday. However, the company said it would not introduce any changes during this Serie A season "to safeguard the rights of its customers".

Giorgetti said in a statement he was satisfied with DAZN's decisions over its account sharing policy, while confirming the meeting with the streaming service's executives on Tuesday. According to existing DAZN terms of service, every subscriber has the right to access the service from two different devices simultaneously without sharing the username and password.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021