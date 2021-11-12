Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:57 IST
Johnson & Johnson plans to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky.
It is likely J&J would spin out its consumer unit and hold a stock offering, but no decision has been made, Gorsky told the newspaper. Shares of the company rose 5% before the bell. J&J did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
