Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:03 IST
Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

Johnson & Johnson plans to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit, it said on Friday.

Shares of the company rose 5% before the bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

