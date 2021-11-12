Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:03 IST
Johnson & Johnson plans to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit, it said on Friday.
Shares of the company rose 5% before the bell.
