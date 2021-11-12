Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it is planning to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit. The healthcare company will separate its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company and is aiming to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months, it said in a statement. J&J will retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units, which sells drugs such as cancer treatment Darzalex.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:13 IST
Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JNJNews)

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it is planning to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit.

The healthcare company will separate its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company and is aiming to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months, it said in a statement. J&J will retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units, which sells drugs such as cancer treatment Darzalex. The units are expected to generate revenue of roughly $77 billion in 2021.

Shares of the company rose 5% before the bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021