Realme UI 3.0 early access application open for Realme GT Master Exploration Edition

Realme has invited Realme GT Master Exploration Edition users in China to enroll in the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 Early Access beta program, giving them an opportunity to experience the features of the latest UI before its official release.

Registrations for the early access version are now open until all slots (700) are filled. Before joining the early access program, make sure that your Realme GT Master Exploration Edition is not rooted and the available phone storage is more than 10 GB. In addition, your phone's battery level should be above 60% and also keep a copy of your personal data to prevent data loss.

Once you submit all needed information in the application channel, the company will update you when the beta program becomes available. Realme said that the applications will be accepted in batches.

How to apply for the realme UI 3.0 early access beta program?

To apply for the realme UI 3.0 Early access, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz.

Realme UI 3.0

Realme UI 3.0 is the latest iteration of the company's mobile OS, which is claimed to improve overall app launching performance by 13% and increase battery life by 12%. The new UI brings lots of customizations, privacy and security improvements such as approximate location sharing, Private Pic Share and more for a fluid and secure experience.