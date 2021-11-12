Xbox makes MotoGP 21 and two other titles free to play this weekend

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play MotoGP 21, Kingdom New Lands, and SteamWorld Dig 2 for free this weekend until Sunday, November 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST, thanks to Free Play Days.

To locate the Free Play Days collection, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area. For a limited period of time, you can also purchase these titles at up to 70% discount.

MotoGP 21

Live the most authentic and immersive 2-wheels racing experience with more than 120 official riders, over 20 tracks and new and improved features for an unprecedented level of realism. Take the fun to a whole new level challenging your friends online or create your own events with the Race Director mode.

Discount:

Standard X1 Edition (49.99 SRP) at 60% off: $20.00

Series X|S Edition (49.99 SRP) at 60% off: $20.00

Kingdom: New Lands

Travel to the New Lands and welcome the deluge of new mounts, merchants, and vagrants that call these isles home, but be wary of the new obstacles that threaten your arrival -- for not just the greedy creatures block your way but even the environment itself can defeat you.

Use intuitive controls to recruit loyal citizens, assign them roles and tasks, and guide the expansion of your kingdom.

Discount:

Standard Edition (14.99 SRP) at 70% off: $4.50

SteamWorld Dig 2

The game takes you on a Metroidvania-style platform mining adventure. It's up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath when an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes. Dig underground and explore vivid worlds riddled with treasures and secrets.

Combat dangerous enemies at every turn of the underworld's twisted paths, including shadowy creatures and the haunted remains of an ancient electrical threat. Upgrade your gear to forge deeper into the earth and take on bigger challenges.

Discount: