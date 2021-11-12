Stress on strengthening link between trade, academia for better training in engineering

Left Menu

The centre would harness the combined expertise of over 45 researchers and academicians from KPR and over 40 engineers from EKKI and initially work on skill-training, knowledge transfer and encourage entrepreneurship in the water industry, said a press release from EKKI, a pump and water technology company.

  • India

Coimbatore, Nov 12 (PTI): Strengthening the link between business and academia would improve training in the field of engineering considerably, said a German diplomat on Friday. After inaugurating the EKKI-KPR International Water Technology Centre at KPR Institute near here, the Consul General Karin Stoll said such a link would contribute not only to better employability but also to higher quality. The centre would harness the combined expertise of over 45 researchers and academicians from KPR and over 40 engineers from EKKI and initially work on skill-training, knowledge transfer and encourage entrepreneurship in the water industry, said a press release from EKKI, a pump and water technology company.

