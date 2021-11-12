Left Menu

OnePlus recruiting closed beta testers for OnePlus 8T and 8 series

The company will accept 200 closed beta testers for the OnePlus 8T and 200 for the OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:21 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is inviting the OnePlus 8 series and 8T users to experience OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12, ahead of its official release. The company will accept 200 closed beta testers for the OnePlus 8T and 200 for the OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro.

In a post on its community forum, OnePlus said that it is looking for the OnePlus 8 series and 8T users to experience OxygenOS 12 before anyone else and help them locate bugs, using problems, and submit their excellent suggestions.

"The Closed Beta Program offers us an opportunity to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on it. To let all 8 series and 8T users use OOS12 stable MP (official) builds as soon as possible, we adopted a new CBT strategy. It will be a short-term Closed Beta Project, focused on improving the upcoming major release," the company said.

To participate in this closed beta program, you need to meet the following requirements:

Requirements:

  1. You are using a OnePlus 8 series or OnePlus 8T device
  2. You are an active OnePlus Community member
  3. You are willing to regularly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Telegram
  4. The CBT version is not the official version, which is still in developing and testing. After updating to the CBT version, please be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

If you see yourself as a potential Closed Beta Tester and meet the above requirements, you can apply for the program right away. Also worth mentioning, participants with excellent performances will receive gifts from OnePlus.

OnePlus recommends you to create a backup of all your data as this beta program will sometimes require flashing builds that require a clean flash, resulting in data loss.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Program for OnePlus 9R.

