U.S. holding in reserve further Ethiopia sanctions -official

The United States is poised to move quickly on further Ethiopia-related sanctions it has in reserve if progress is not made toward a negotiating process that ends the conflict in Ethiopia, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Friday.

"We can use them quite quickly," the official said, adding Washington is poised to deploy the fresh sanctions and that it would be a matter of days and weeks, not months. "We'll see in the coming days how things unfold."

