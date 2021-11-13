OnePlus 9/9 Pro get OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 with bug fixes, November security patch

Early last month, OnePlus announced OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Now, the company is rolling out the Open Beta 2 update for the two smartphones.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro users running Open Beta 1 will receive this new build push gradually. In addition to fixes and improvements, the update also brings along the November 2021 Android security patch.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 update:

System

Optimized the fluency of the status bar

Optimized battery life and charging speed

Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying apps

Fixed the low-probability issue of automatic brightness failing

Fixed the issue of some desktop widgets displaying abnormally

Fixed the issue of Cloud service not opening in Notes

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11

Improved system stability

Camera

Improved app stability

Bluetooth

Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying the battery of Bluetooth earphones

This OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 also includes some known issues:

Auto-rotate for desktop may be delayed under some using scenes Probable issue of WLAN automatically disconnected The camera will freeze when taking videos in 4K 60hz mode Notifications for some apps will automatically be switched on Global Search may not response Background Apps may automatically switch off under the using scene of low RAM

Announcing the update on the community forum, OnePlus recommended the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users to ensure that their phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB storage space is available before they upgrade to Open Beta 2. The company also warned users that this beta software may cause instability.

"Please keep in mind that this is still beta software which may cause instability. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," OnePlus wrote in a post.