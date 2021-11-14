Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station

Four astronauts, three from NASA and one from the European Space Agency, arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday and docked their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with the orbiting laboratory to begin a six-month science mission. The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the team and its capsule were launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, following a string of weather delays that postponed the liftoff for a week and a half.

