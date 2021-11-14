Left Menu

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

American tech-giant Apple's latest iOS 15.2 beta fixes the macro mode confusion for iPhone 134 Pro by adding a button to let users turn it on and off.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 14:29 IST
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech-giant Apple's latest iOS 15.2 beta fixes the macro mode confusion for iPhone 134 Pro by adding a button to let users turn it on and off. As per The Verge, the icon, which looks like a little flower, pops up whenever a user is close enough to an object to take a macro photo and lets the user easily switch between having Auto Macro mode on and off without having to go into settings.

Reportedly, if a user has Auto Macro turned off, the button will appear when you get close to something. Tapping it will basically turn Auto Macro back on, and the user's phone will switch into macro mode. Tapping the button again turns Auto Macro off and switches a user back to the regular camera.

Days after the iPhone 13 was launched, some tech-savvies discovered that the automatic transition to macro mode could be jarring, as the phone was switching lenses without showing that the change had happened in the UI (the lens indicator doesn't change from 1x to 0.5x as it normally would). As per The Verge, Apple fixed the issue by introducing a toggle (Settings > Camera > Auto Macro) that let users turn off the automatic switching, but that made things a little complicated.

Just switching to the ultra-wide camera and getting close to the subject would get users different results than macro mode would -- to fully replicate the macro effect, a user should also have to manually zoom in to 0.9x. The latest fix in 15.2 beta 2 will make things simpler. If a user doesn't want to think about it, they can leave Auto Macro on, and then the iPhone 13 Pro will take a macro picture if the user is close enough to an object.

If someone prefers finer control, or finds the switch jarring, they can turn Auto Macro off but still have easy access to the mode if they want it through the button that will pop up when the phone thinks they're trying to take a macro picture, reported The Verge. Reportedly, there are speculations that this fix will stay the same through the beta process and be part of the 15.2 final releases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021