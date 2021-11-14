Left Menu

Specs, launch date leaked for Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus last month in China exclusively. These phones were rumoured to launch in the international markets in Q1 2022 with Snapdragon chips.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:00 IST
Specs, launch date leaked for Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus last month in China exclusively. These phones were rumoured to launch in the international markets in Q1 2022 with Snapdragon chips. According to GSM Arena, a new report suggests that the global rollout of Redmi's Note 11 series will commence this month as the company is said to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30.

It is also suggested that the Redmi Note 11T 5G's specs will include a Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6" FullHD+ 90Hz display, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The smartphone will likely run Android 11 out of the box and have three memory options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. For photography, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will have a total of three cameras, a 16MP selfie shooter on the front, with the 50MP primary camera on the rear joined by an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The smartphone will come in Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue colours, but its pricing and availability are currently unknown. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India in July as a rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G with a different design. The leaked specs suggest the Note 11T 5G will be a rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G, which itself is a rebadged Redmi Note 11 with a bigger camera island that spans across the smartphone's width.

As per GSM Arena, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are also rumoured to arrive in India, but under the Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge monikers, respectively, although it's unclear if these phones will debut in India this year or in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021