Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Venezuela on Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes. The attempt, by the country's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, known as "The System", would beat a Russian record https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/largest-orchestra set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:23 IST
Venezuela on Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes.

The attempt, by the country's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, known as "The System", would beat a Russian record https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/largest-orchestra set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days. "The System" counts some 350,000 children and youths among its rank, playing in a network of 180 orchestras.

Saturday's musicians, wearing white, played Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky's Marche Slave for 10 minutes at Caracas' military academy. "It is a pleasure to be at the official attempt via video," Guinness expert Susana Reyes said.

The current record was set in Saint Petersburg, when 8,097 musicians played together.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

