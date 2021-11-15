New update fixes ghost-dialling issue on Google Pixel 6/6 Pro

Google has rolled out a fix for the ghost-dialling issue on the newly-launched Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The ghost-calling bug caused the mobile devices to automatically call random contacts in the contact list.

"Thank you for your patience and bug reports. We have rolled out a fix, please update to the latest version of Google App (12.43.18 or higher) in the Play Store," a Pixel Community Manager confirmed in a post on Reddit (via).

Google Pixel 6: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. Under the hood, the phone has Google's Tensor SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Coming to the optics department, the phone has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Google Pixel 6 is backed by a 4,614mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging and 21W wireless fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Lastly, for quick biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The handset is also powered by the company's Tensor SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the phone boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 4x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has an 11.1-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a 5,003mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging.