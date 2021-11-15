Social Networking Startup CiSApp Raised Capital via Equity Crowdfunding to Launch Next-Gen Social Network

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Imagine an end-to-end encrypted, non-tracked social media platform where you keep all your data and segregate friends, family, public and professional contacts with different profiles with a single blockchain login. Imagine a world without agenda-driven censorship, profit-driven privacy violations, and the widespread usage of phoney identities (bots) for the purpose of selling sex or deceiving users on social media. Consider CiSApp, the world's first social networking platform. CiSApp is poised to be India's premier social network. CiSApp has successfully raised $174000 (INR 1.3 Cr) from Seed Round Capital Inc, a Houston-based investment firm led by Brad Jenkins and Austin Hill; and Micro Ventures out of Austin, TX. Through it’s use of blockchain, CiSApp can ensure genuine users rather than bots, duplicate, or fake accounts. After Google Adwords, CiSApp is one of the most complex product developed on the flutter framework. CiSApp recognizes that content creators are the ones who drive platform engagement, and It is a platform intended to pay genuine content creators. “We've raised around $200,000 to date, and looking to release our beta version in a month. Once we hit stage I of the release, we plan raise up to $2M in the next 12 months to continue scaling up CiSApp. Our goal is simple-build a platform for users, not their data, that will alter the way we interact on the internet. Our target is to hit 1M+ users by Q2'2021 and will open the reward-system in the platform once we hit that mark,” quote by Bhargav Varma, Co-founder, CiSApp. CiSApp's business is fundamentally different than existing platforms. is notable in that it does not rely on advertising or the collecting and selling of user data, as do the big companies. CiSApp provide a platform to bridge the gap between companies and promoters. CiSApp: • Connect in Single App - People use different apps to connect with different audiences which leads to time consumption and less time to update each one. But, CiSApp is a one-stop social app for all social media needs.

• No Fraudulent Profiles: To avoid bots and fake accounts, the CiSApp platform is being created with verification mechanisms for users.

• Content Monetization: Allow content creators to be paid directly for their work, bypassing the middlemen and creating a steady revenue stream for the same.

• Mode to find Work - A social account can be created just for career and business professionals to connect with your customer base or obtain work for a freelancer.

• Rewards for Content Creators - Content creators get rewards based on their impressions and engagement. CiSApp targets to give an opportunity to smaller content creators to maximize their reach and make an impact.

• Prevention of cyberbullying and trolling - Blockchain technology can prevent fake profiles and prevent bullying and trolling of creators, celebrities, and socialites and therefore creates a safer environment.

• Private Chat: It allows users to send self-destructive messages, and these talks are private (limited to the two parties involved) and can be scheduled for deletion at a later time. Users can unilaterally erase everything on their side, delete messages from the person with whom they are conversing, or delete all messages in the thread. CiSApp also intends to encrypt the communication. Content creators, influencers, earlier investors, have access to CiSApp. Now, It’s time for all internet users to get an access to CiSApp from this November, enabling them to join in creating technology for a better tomorrow, a next-generation social media platform. Register for alpha access on our website! The CiSApp corporate website - www.cisapp.co. Image 1: CiSApp interface Image 2: CiSApp interface PWR PWR

