Left Menu

AWS, IBM collaborate to help fuel energy transition for Oil & Gas clients

Together, the comprehensive data platform and the expansive cloud infrastructure of AWS cloud services will help energy companies reduce the cost, time and resources needed to leverage the data to derive insight, streamlining operations and transition to sustainable energy generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:54 IST
AWS, IBM collaborate to help fuel energy transition for Oil & Gas clients
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

IBM has joined forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help fuel energy transition in the oil and gas industry. The collaboration aims to accelerate the reduction of data barriers and provide the industry with a flexible solution to meet the challenges of today.

Commenting on this partnership, Bill Vass, vice president, engineering, AWS, said, "By collaborating with IBM and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, we will be able to offer customers a global, seamless offering with the flexibility to run on virtually any IT infrastructure and drive longer-term digital innovation."

In a press release on Monday, IBM said the partnership will combine the benefits of IBM Open Data for Industries, an open-source solution using the OSDU data foundation for the oil, gas and energy industry, for IBM Cloud Pak for Data and the AWS Cloud to serve energy customers.

Built on Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Open Data for Industries is fully integrated with IBM Cloud Pak for Data for easy data management. The AWS-IBM collaboration will provide energy customers with the flexibility to run OSDU Data Platform applications in the AWS Cloud or on-premises while addressing data residency requirements.

Together, the comprehensive data platform and the expansive cloud infrastructure of AWS cloud services will help energy companies reduce the cost, time and resources needed to leverage the data to derive insight, streamlining operations and transition to sustainable energy generation.

"Our collaboration with Amazon Web Services is addressing the need to make it easier for energy customers to access their data and provides the industry with a flexible solution to meet the challenges of today, as well as more easily adapt as the industry evolves," said Manish Chawla, global managing director, energy, resources and manufacturing, IBM.

IBM and AWS are also planning to collaborate on further co-development of future functionality to provide greater flexibility and choice on where to run OSDU applications.

The announcement was

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021