AWS, IBM collaborate to help fuel energy transition for Oil & Gas clients

IBM has joined forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help fuel energy transition in the oil and gas industry. The collaboration aims to accelerate the reduction of data barriers and provide the industry with a flexible solution to meet the challenges of today.

Commenting on this partnership, Bill Vass, vice president, engineering, AWS, said, "By collaborating with IBM and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, we will be able to offer customers a global, seamless offering with the flexibility to run on virtually any IT infrastructure and drive longer-term digital innovation."

In a press release on Monday, IBM said the partnership will combine the benefits of IBM Open Data for Industries, an open-source solution using the OSDU data foundation for the oil, gas and energy industry, for IBM Cloud Pak for Data and the AWS Cloud to serve energy customers.

Built on Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Open Data for Industries is fully integrated with IBM Cloud Pak for Data for easy data management. The AWS-IBM collaboration will provide energy customers with the flexibility to run OSDU Data Platform applications in the AWS Cloud or on-premises while addressing data residency requirements.

Together, the comprehensive data platform and the expansive cloud infrastructure of AWS cloud services will help energy companies reduce the cost, time and resources needed to leverage the data to derive insight, streamlining operations and transition to sustainable energy generation.

"Our collaboration with Amazon Web Services is addressing the need to make it easier for energy customers to access their data and provides the industry with a flexible solution to meet the challenges of today, as well as more easily adapt as the industry evolves," said Manish Chawla, global managing director, energy, resources and manufacturing, IBM.

IBM and AWS are also planning to collaborate on further co-development of future functionality to provide greater flexibility and choice on where to run OSDU applications.

