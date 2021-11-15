Left Menu

The new facility will be focused on Business Process Operations across several domains such as finance and accounts, procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting, and industry specific processes including risk and compliance, IBM said in a release. The facility also serves an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as backup site for Business Process Operations centres in Chennai and Bengaluru, the release said.

IBM expands presence in Telangana
IBM on Monday announced that it has set up a new facility here offering clients Business Process Operations consulting from IBM Consulting. The new facility will be focused on Business Process Operations across several domains such as finance and accounts, procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting, and industry-specific processes including risk and compliance, IBM said in a release. With this facility, IBM Consulting can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals leveraging talent and IBM's comprehensive capabilities in process re-engineering, data, and technology, it said.

The new facility will also have dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation and drive meaningful, lasting transformation. The facility also serves an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as a backup site for Business Process Operations centers in Chennai and Bengaluru, the release said. The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in artificial intelligence (AI) and platform offerings to reimagine intelligent workflows in client operations, it said.

Business Process Operations delivers a unified user experience and business value for organizations with the use of agile methodologies, advanced process mining, and intelligent workflows powered by hybrid cloud and AI.

In finance organizations, for instance, it provides insights for core functionalities such as working capital optimization, spending leakage, reduced errors/exceptions, and others, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Menezes, Global Managing Partner–Business Process Operations, IBM Consulting said, ''We will combine our deep industry domain expertise with world-class skills and diversity of talent of Telangana, as we witness significant growth in our Business Process Operations portfolio globally.'' Sachin Varma, Senior Partner, IBM Consulting, Asia-Pacific said, ''The expansion to Hyderabad is a key component of our growth plans in India.''

