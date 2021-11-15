Nokia to help Earthlink build high-capacity IP Metro network for Iraqi National Backbone

Nokia will help Iraq's Earthlink Telecommunication to set up an advanced, high-speed IP metro transport network in 15 provinces, as part of the National Backbone project to provide affordable high-speed broadband to citizens and enterprises across the country, the Finnish network equipment vendor announced on Monday.

The deployment will allow Earthlink to deliver new services, including Fiber-to-the-X (FTTx), Internet of Things (IoT) and IPTV. Additionally, Nokia will provide I&C and professional services for the smooth and timely execution of the project.

"We are excited to be working with Nokia for the crucial project of setting up future-ready agile and resilient IP Metro network for the National Backbone that will empower Iraqis to benefit from high-speed broadband for overall economic and social growth," said Dr Alaa Mousa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Earthlink.

The partnership will see Nokia setting up 60 new nodes, one in each exchange, by the end of this year, enabling Earthlink to cost-effectively provide high-speed broadband to 3.5 million people and help Iraq leapfrog in the growing digital economy.

In a press release, Nokia said that its solution, including the FP4-based Nokia 7750 Service Router-s (SR-s) and 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR), is designed for 99.9% availability and provides the deterministic performance and QoS required for advanced IP services. The advanced solution will allow the Iraqi ISP to automate the network with the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) leading to simplified management, reduced costs, and improved network responsiveness and resiliency.