Left Menu

Finland aims to attract global 30,000 talents by 2023

Finland, voted the Worlds Happiest Country for the fourth year, is planning to attract over 30,000 talented globally, including from India, to study, work and establish start-ups in the country by 2023, under its Future is made in Finland campaign. The campaign is aimed at attracting global talent in technology, health tech, digitalisation and other high-growth sectors, a statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:30 IST
Finland aims to attract global 30,000 talents by 2023
  • Country:
  • India

Finland, voted the World's Happiest Country for the fourth year, is planning to attract over 30,000 talented globally, including from India, to study, work and establish start-ups in the country by 2023, under its 'Future is made in Finland' campaign. The campaign is aimed at attracting global talent in technology, health tech, digitalisation and other high-growth sectors, a statement said. ''We have outlined a strategic, ambitious plan to increase diversity, improve inclusivity and establish next-generation global technology leadership through the attraction of foreign talents. In the next 10 years, the Finnish government is aiming to welcome an estimated 15,000 new foreign students annually,'' Ambassador of Finland Ritva Koukku-Ronde said in a statement.

Based on Finnish government programme 2019-2023, the country is aiming to get 30,000 skilled talents in Finland, 10,000 annually. Finland also wants to attract the most potential tech talents in India and encourage them to explore working, studying and living opportunities in Finland, especially with strong background knowledge in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

The educational campaign is being delivered through a series of interactive and insightful virtual events and will take place from November 15-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021