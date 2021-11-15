Finland aims to attract global 30,000 talents by 2023

Finland, voted the World's Happiest Country for the fourth year, is planning to attract over 30,000 talented globally, including from India, to study, work and establish start-ups in the country by 2023, under its 'Future is made in Finland' campaign. The campaign is aimed at attracting global talent in technology, health tech, digitalisation and other high-growth sectors, a statement said. ''We have outlined a strategic, ambitious plan to increase diversity, improve inclusivity and establish next-generation global technology leadership through the attraction of foreign talents. In the next 10 years, the Finnish government is aiming to welcome an estimated 15,000 new foreign students annually,'' Ambassador of Finland Ritva Koukku-Ronde said in a statement.

Based on Finnish government programme 2019-2023, the country is aiming to get 30,000 skilled talents in Finland, 10,000 annually. Finland also wants to attract the most potential tech talents in India and encourage them to explore working, studying and living opportunities in Finland, especially with strong background knowledge in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

The educational campaign is being delivered through a series of interactive and insightful virtual events and will take place from November 15-24.

