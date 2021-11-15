Left Menu

Update brings advanced fall detection and more features to older Galaxy watch models

Meanwhile, Samsung has also started rolling out the One UI 4 update, based on Android 12, on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update will soon become available on the previous Galaxy S and Note series, Galaxy Z series, A series as well as tablets, the company said.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:50 IST
Starting with the advanced fall detection, the feature is now coming to Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3, with the option to select a higher sensitivity. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Watch series that brings along advanced fall detection, new watch faces and more upgraded and personalization features.

Starting with the advanced fall detection, the feature is now coming to Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3, with the option to select a higher sensitivity. You can also choose to detect a fall when you are standing still. Once a fall is detected, your smartwatch will send an SOS notification to pre-selected contacts so that you get the assistance you need as soon as possible.

Secondly, with this latest update, you can now add your friends or family members to a Group Challenge. You can either work out as a team or compete against each other individually.

The update also brings 10 additional watch faces which were initially launched in the Galaxy Watch 4. These include the bright and bold Big Number and Active watch faces, the Animals watch face with colourful animated creatures as well as the stylish and minimalist Classic, among others.

Image Credit: Samsung

Starting today, the new software update for the Galaxy Watch series will be available on the Bluetooth versions and will expand to LTE versions later.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also started rolling out the One UI 4 update, based on Android 12, on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update will soon become available on the previous Galaxy S and Note series, Galaxy Z series, A series as well as tablets, the company said.

