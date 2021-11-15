Phygital 'TiEcon Kerala' from November 25

The 10th edition of Kerala's largest annual entrepreneurship conference 'TiEcon Kerala 2021' will be held here from November 25 to 27 to figure out the opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs in the post-pandemic scenario.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve would inaugurate the three-day 'phygital conclave' on November 25, TiEcon said. ''Around 200 participants are expected to attend the physical event while over 1,500 delegates will join the programme virtually making it a ‘phygital’ event. TiEcon Kerala 2021 will feature more than 30 speakers from across the globe,'' it said in a press release.

The conference is organised by Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Kerala Chapter, the largest non-profit global organisation for fostering entrepreneurship, which has KPMG as the knowledge-partner. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Despite the Pandemic’ with a focus on successfully adapting to the new normal and reviving businesses, the release said.

Ajit Moopan, president of TiE-Kerala said the event would instil confidence and provide guidance to practising entrepreneurs, start-up entrepreneurs, prospective entrepreneurs and professionals to catalyse growth in their respective fields.

The summit features an impressive line-up of speakers, including Padma Shri Sanjeev Bickhchandani (Founder and Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge), Kiran Thomas (President, Jio Platforms Ltd), Rahul Mammen (Managing Director, MRF Group), Santosh Babu IAS (Managing Director, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd) and Pravin Shekar (Chairman and CEO, KREA).

The symposium has different sessions including ‘Mentoring Masterclasses’, ‘Startup Showcases’, ‘My Story Session’ and ‘Curated Networking’ apart from panel discussions. The event would be physical-cum -irtual on November 25 and 26 and would be fully in the digital format on the concluding day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)