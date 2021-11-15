Left Menu

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition announced, sale begins tomorrow

OnePlus has announced a special PAC-MAN Edition of the Nord 2 smartphone. The device will be available in India, Europe, and the UK.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
OnePlus has announced a special PAC-MAN Edition of the Nord 2 smartphone. The device will be available in India, Europe, and the UK. After weeks of speculations and rumours, the company finally revealed details about the all-new PAC-MAN Edition device.

OnePlus India's official Twitter handle shared a sneak peek of the handset. The tweet read, "The OnePlus x PAC-MAN Edition is coming in hot on November 16, and it's hungry for new players to take it for a deep dive into retro arcade nostalgia. Learn how we spiced up OnePlus Nord 2 with lots of unique PAC-MAN content: http://onepl.us/HC." Limited Edition phones usually bring forth cosmetic changes and special packaging with extra goodies and this is certainly the case with the brand new OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition.

Hardware-wise, it's the same phone that launched back in July with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel refreshing at 90Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and 4,500mAh battery but the design has received a cool overhaul, reported GSM Arena. Fitting the retro gamer theme, the limited edition phone comes with a unique glow in the dark back with the puck-shaped character. There's also a special PAC-MAN silicone case with the colourful ghost characters in tow and exclusive colourful packaging.

As per GSM Arena, OnePlus has also added special PAC-MAN wallpapers, ringtones, custom icons, PAC-MAN inspired fingerprint unlock feature and charging animations as well as a pre-installed copy of the PAC-MAN 256 game. The handset is designed in collaboration with Japanese video game company Bandai Namco and is the company's first limited edition smartphone with a built-in gaming theme and hardware design.

Priced at Rs. 37,999, the handset, which boasts a unique design inspired by the 80s arcade game, will go on sale starting tomorrow. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus India's official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

