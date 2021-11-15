Left Menu

Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

Space junk threatened the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday and forced them to seek shelter in their docked capsules.The U.S. Space Command said it was tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of some type of satellite break-up.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:21 IST
Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

Space junk threatened the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday and forced them to seek shelter in their docked capsules.

The U.S. Space Command said it was tracking a field of orbiting debris, the apparent result of some type of satellite break-up. The astronauts retreated into their docked capsules early Monday, after being told of the last-minute threat. Mission Control had them close the hatches between the space station compartments again later in the day, as a safety precaution. ''We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted,'' the Space Command said in a statement.

NASA officials did not provide any immediate comment.

The Russian Space Agency said via Twitter that the astronauts were ordered into their docked capsules earlier in the day, in case they had to make a quick getaway. Later, the crew was “routinely performing operations,” the agency noted.

“Friends, everything is regular with us!'' tweeted the space station's commander, Russian Anton Shkaplerov.

But the cloud of debris seemed to be posing a threat on each passing orbit. Mission Control informed the crew that the latest pass was expected to last seven minutes, and had them interrupt their science research to once again take safety precautions.

Some 20,000 pieces of space junk are being tracked. including old and broken satellites. Last week, a fragment from an old Chinese satellite — the target of a missile-strike test in 2007 — came uncomfortably close. While it later was shown to be no threat, NASA had the space station move anyway.

The space station is currently home to four Americans, one German and two Russians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021