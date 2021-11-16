China Telecom U.S. unit asks court to block U.S. FCC action
China Telecom's U.S. subsidiary on Monday asked a U.S. appeals court to block the decision of the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the telecommunication company's authorization to operate in the United States. China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had authorization to provide telecommunications services for 20 years in the United States.
- Country:
- United States
China Telecom's U.S. subsidiary on Monday asked a U.S. appeals court to block the decision of the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the telecommunication company's authorization to operate in the United States. China Telecom Americas was ordered by the FCC to discontinue U.S. services by early January after the U.S. regulator cited national security concerns.
The Chinese telecom company told the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia on Monday it must notify customers of the decision by Dec. 4. China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had authorization to provide telecommunications services for 20 years in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- United States
- Chinese
- Federal Communications Commission
ALSO READ
China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility
FACTBOX-New China privacy law to be 'major' force globally
U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday
China developer Yango offers to swap dollar bonds to avoid 'imminent' default