Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later -U.S. watchdog and more

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it has a target date of Dec. 31 to conclude the environmental assessment process of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy environmental review. The FAA in September extended the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1. The FAA received more than 17,000 written comments and 121 oral comments during two public hearings.

A U.S. government watchdog on Monday said NASA failed to accurately estimate the cost of returning astronauts to the moon and forecast the space agency would not likely complete the mission until "2026 at the earliest." Last week NASA extended its target date to 2025 at the earliest in its Artemis program, an initiative launched by former President Donald Trump's administration with an initial goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024.

An anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will pose a hazard to space activities for years, U.S. officials said. The seven-member space station crew - four U.S. astronauts, a German astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts - were directed to take shelter in their docked spaceship capsules for two hours after the test as a precaution to allow for a quick getaway had it been necessary, NASA said.

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes

