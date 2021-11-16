Left Menu

Mate Labs Launches 'Crest', An AI-Powered Inventory Planning & Demand Forecasting Tool for E-Comm Businesses to Avoid Out-Of-Stock, Fulfill Demand & Grow Revenue

Crest is an end-to-end automated planning tool built with technology used by global brands which can now be accessed by SMEs that lack internal planning team and tools, prior expertise, or large capital pool.D2C brands and various online businesses have emerged as a favourite way to shop.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:53 IST
Mate Labs Launches 'Crest', An AI-Powered Inventory Planning & Demand Forecasting Tool for E-Comm Businesses to Avoid Out-Of-Stock, Fulfill Demand & Grow Revenue

- With 'Crest' reduce out-of-stock by up to 80%, eliminate shelf warmers, free-up stuck capital, reduce cash recovery by up to 20 days, and increase revenue by 20% BANGALORE, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands & online businesses scale up and avoid being out-of-stock this holiday season, Mate Labs has launched their new AI-powered tool Crest to empower businesses to capture every opportunity by harnessing the power of AI-based Advanced Planning. Crest is an end-to-end automated planning tool built with technology used by global brands which can now be accessed by SMEs that lack internal planning team and tools, prior expertise, or large capital pool.

D2C brands and various online businesses have emerged as a favourite way to shop. These startups have the capacity to scale up 4X but are barely surviving due to lack of inventory planning and understanding of demands. To address these issues, Crest employs AI & ML to provide businesses with the most accurate planning capabilities to make faster and accurate decisions across their supply chain and fulfil every order. Crests' predictions are real-time and 100X faster than any traditional method, as acknowledged by Google for their (Mate Labs') AutoML platform.

The Crest portfolio includes: 1. Automated Demand Planning Automate demand forecasting and optimize demand plans for highest accuracy across channels at all granular levels to prepare for any volatile conditions. 2. Automated Inventory Planning Plan and align inventory across every stage of the supply chain from distribution with the highest accuracy. Fully automated to adjust for any changes in demand and conditions.

3. Automated Replenishment Planning Balance stock across all levels, without overstocking or understocking. Crest plans replenishment while responding to real time market signals and stock availability.

Rahul Vishwakarma, Co-founder & CEO, Mate Labs said, ''I've seen how eager D2C brands are to meet demand, increase revenue, and position their brand among competitors. This propels them to be early adopters of technologies. Lack of standard planning techniques and tools is one of the many issues plaguing the sector, as is the cost of having to build their own team. We developed Crest to assist D2C businesses in accessing end-to-end planning, minimising risk, delivering resiliency, and ensuring this holiday season is very profitable for them.

''Visit crest.matelabs.ai or Email ramya@matelabs.in Media Contact: Ramya Thomas ramya@matelabs.in +91-9742917317 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688332/Crest_AI_Mate_labs.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021