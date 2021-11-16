NASA: Russian ASAT test endangers astronauts on space station

U.S. space agency NASA has condemned Russia for conducting the destructive Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test that forced astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to take emergency procedures for safety.

Terming the action as "irresponsible and destabilizing", NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, said, "With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS but also their own cosmonauts. Their actions are reckless and dangerous, threatening as well the Chinese space station and the taikonauts on board."

"All nations have a responsibility to prevent the purposeful creation of space debris from ASATs and to foster a safe, sustainable space environment. NASA will continue monitoring the debris in the coming days and beyond to ensure the safety of our crew in orbit," he added further.

In a press release on Tuesday, NASA said that the ISS Flight Control team was notified of indications of a satellite breakup that may create sufficient debris to pose a conjunction threat to the space station.

The crew on board the station were directed to close the hatches to radial modules on the station, including Columbus, Kibo, the Permanent Multipurpose Module, Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, and Quest Joint Airlock. As a precautionary measure, the crew members made their way into the docked spacecraft shortly before 2 a.m. EST and remained there until about 4 a.m.

According to NASA, space station is passing through or near the cloud every 90 minutes, but the need to shelter for only the second and third passes of the event was based on a risk assessment made by the debris office and ballistics specialists at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.