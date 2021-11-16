German train attack on Nov. 6 may have had Islamist motive, say prosecutors
16-11-2021
A knife attack on a train in Bavaria on Nov. 6 which left several people injured is being investigated as terrorism-related, prosecutors in Munich said on Tuesday.
An initial evaluation of the social media accounts of the accused showed that an Islamist motive for the crime could not be excluded, they said.
