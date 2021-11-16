Left Menu

Audi supervisory board to discuss McLaren partnership on Wednesday - sources

The board of Volkswagen, which owns Audi, discussed the matter of getting a foot into the Formula One market at a meeting last week, said two sources who declined to be named. Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume were known as "ardent fans of Formula One", one source said.

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:36 IST
Audi supervisory board to discuss McLaren partnership on Wednesday - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Audi's supervisory board will discuss on Wednesday ways for the company to enter Formula One, including via possible partnership with McLaren Automotive, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, adding no decision has yet been made. The board of Volkswagen, which owns Audi, discussed the matter of getting a foot into the Formula One market at a meeting last week, said two sources who declined to be named.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume were known as "ardent fans of Formula One", one source said. McLaren Automotive on Monday denied a report that Audi had bought the British luxury sportscar maker, but left the door open to technological collaboration "with relevant partners and suppliers."

A spokesperson for Audi told Reuters it was "looking at various cooperation ideas" but did not confirm whether it was discussing a possible sale with McLaren. Acquiring the carmaker would put a second supercar in Audi's books alongside Lamborghini, which it has owned since 1998.

German publication Automobilwoche reported on Sunday that Audi was particularly interested in the Formula 1 division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021