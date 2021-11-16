NASA officials hope to raise anti-satellite weapon test in Moscow -RIA

NASA officials will seek to discuss a Russian anti-satellite weapon test on Wednesday during a trip to Moscow, the RIA news agency cited NASA's head as saying on Tuesday.

U.S. officials said that an anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will pose a hazard to space activities for years.

