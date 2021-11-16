NASA officials hope to raise anti-satellite weapon test in Moscow -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
NASA officials will seek to discuss a Russian anti-satellite weapon test on Wednesday during a trip to Moscow, the RIA news agency cited NASA's head as saying on Tuesday.
U.S. officials said that an anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will pose a hazard to space activities for years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility
U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
Health News Roundup: Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its COVID-19 shot for adolescents; U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more
S.Korea, U.S. quietly hold joint air exercises amid calls for talks with N.Korea
U.S. Secretary of State alarmed by news of Ethiopia's TPLF takeover of two towns