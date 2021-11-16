Russia says U.S. ignored Moscow's proposals to discuss space weapons agreement

Russia's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States had ignored Russian and Chinese proposals to discuss a possible agreement on weapons in space after U.S. officials accused Moscow of conducting a dangerous anti-satellite missile test.

U.S. officials said that a test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will pose a hazard to space activities for years.

