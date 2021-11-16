Left Menu

Russia confirms anti-satellite weapon test, accuses U.S. of hypocrisy -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:57 IST
Russia confirms anti-satellite weapon test, accuses U.S. of hypocrisy -RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia confirmed on Tuesday it had conducted a weapons test targeting an unused Russian satellite on Nov. 15, and accused the United States of hypocrisy for its statement condemning the incident, the RIA news agency reported.

U.S. officials said a test Russia conducted on Monday had generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will pose a hazard to space activities for years.

Russia's Defence Ministry said debris from the test had posed no threat and would pose no threat to space stations and satellites in orbit, contradicting comments by Washington, the Interfax news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021