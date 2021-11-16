Left Menu

Russian anti-satellite missile test was 'reckless', NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that an anti-satellite missile test by Russia was reckless and created debris that is now a risk to the international and Chinese space stations. "This has created a lot of debris ... This was a reckless act by Russia," Stoltenberg said after being debriefed by the United States.

16-11-2021
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that an anti-satellite missile test by Russia was reckless and created debris that is now a risk to the international and Chinese space stations.

"This has created a lot of debris ... This was a reckless act by Russia," Stoltenberg said after being debriefed by the United States. "It demonstrates that Russia is developing new weapons systems," he said, stressing the importance of protecting systems on earth that are controlled by satellites.

