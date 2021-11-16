Left Menu

WinZO partners with casual games publisher Voodoo

Association with WinZO, which hosts over 80 games in more than 12 languages, will further empower the Voodoo titles to be more culturally relevant for the tier II-V audience of Bharat, garnering deeper penetration and better engagements from the region compared to their alternate distribution sources, the statement said.

Social gaming platform WinZO on Tuesday said it has partnered with France-based casual games publisher Voodoo. The collaboration is focused on upgrading games for optimal performance with low-end smartphones and fluctuating internet connectivity, WinZo said in a statement. The French video game developer has over 150 titles that has witnessed over 5.2 billion downloads worldwide till date. WinZO will assist the global giant with distribution and lend its technological expertise for the vernacular Indian market. ''Association with WinZO, which hosts over 80 games in more than 12 languages, will further empower the Voodoo titles to be more culturally relevant for the tier II-V audience of Bharat, garnering deeper penetration and better engagements from the region compared to their alternate distribution sources,'' the statement said. For Voodoo, the India market accounts for 10 per cent of their downloads, of which only 0.5 per cent contributes to their revenues.

With this partnership, Voodoo will be able to leverage WinZO's over 65 million users, of which 55 per cent have opted for pay-to-play format. ''This collaboration between WinZO and Voodoo is a very organic one with both the organisations being the leaders in the Indian and global casual gaming ecosystems, respectively,'' WinZo co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said.

WinZO had recently announced USD 20 million game developer fund III to boost the global game development ecosystem.

