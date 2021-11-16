Ericsson launches new solution for automating mobile networks

Ericsson today announced the launch of its Intelligent Automation Platform, an open service management and orchestration product that enables any mobile network to be intelligently automated.

The Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform facilitates AI and automation to help communications service providers (CSPs) optimize network performance, enable operational efficiency and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

The cloud-native solution automates RAN using AI and radio network applications (rApps) with different functionalities. It includes a non-real-time RAN intelligent controller (Non-RT-RIC) for running rApps and has its own open software development toolkit (SDK) which can be used by CSPs and third parties to develop new rApps with new services.

Building upon our Cloud RAN offering, we are taking another major step towards building the network for the digital future with the launch of Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform, which fundamentally enables smarter mobile networks. We look forward to providing our customers with an open platform that enables operational efficiency, enhances customer experience and drives service innovation. Jan Karlsson, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Digital Services, Ericsson

The Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform can be deployed on-premises, on the service provider cloud edge or in hyper-scale cloud environments. The solution works across new and existing 4G and 5G radio access networks (RAN) and supports diverse vendors and multiple RAN technologies.