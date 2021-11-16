Left Menu

Telecom Secretary inaugurates Public Procurement Policy portal at TEC

Shri K. Rajaraman visited today Telecommunication Engineering Centre(TEC) along with DCC Member  Shri   Deepak  Chaturvedi, Member ( Services) and other senior officers of the Department of Telecommunications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:15 IST
 He stated that TEC, being a technical body can be a centre for learning for younger officers and may become an incubation centre for startups in long run.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Telecommunication Engineering Centre(TEC), Shri K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications & Chairman, Digital Communication Commission(DCC) inaugurated the Public Procurement Policy (Make In India) portal for Telecom Product. On this portal, the manufacturers/vendors & other stakeholders can register their grievances and track the status of their complaints.

Shri Rajaraman also released the technical report on "Emerging Communication Technologies and Use Cases in IoT Domain", concept paper on " Optical Fibre & Cable in Indian Telecom Network" and "TEC Handbook-2021" documented by IoT, Regional TECs and RC Division of TEC respectively.

Thereafter, the Nationwide MTCTE Helpdesk and Evaluation Centre infrastructure and Control Lab, situated in TEC premises were also inaugurated by Secretary (T) in the presence of Member(S) and other senior officers of TEC. Further, other TEC labs namely IoT Experience Centre, IPV6 and Green Passport lab were also visited and interaction with concerned officers was done.

Secretary(T) appreciated the efforts of TEC officers and emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach with various stakeholders while formulating Standards/Specifications/guidelines for a product, keeping consumer protection and needs in mind. He stated that TEC, being a technical body can be a centre for learning for younger officers and may become an incubation centre for startups in long run.

(With Inputs from PIB)

