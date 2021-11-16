WhatsApp developing new apps for Windows, macOS

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has been available on computers for a while now, but it is essentially the mobile app, adapted for desktop. As per GSM Arena, a source from Italy has revealed that this will change in the future, as the company is developing an entirely new application for Windows and macOS.

Aggiornamenti Lumia has shared screenshots and gifs, revealing what the new software will look like and what will be its key features. The WhatsApp UWP (Universal Windows Platform, allows the app to be used on Xbox as well) will be designed in line with Windows 11, with semi-transparent panels.

It will work even when it is closed, with notifications arriving as usual, and will take no longer than one second to start. The app will have a drawing feature which will be very neat for devices with touch-screen displays, ALumia revealed.

Settings will be grouped in six categories - General, Account, Chats, Notifications, Storage, Help. The app looks a lot like the Skype one, but with some flat design elements and the traditional green color of the conversation bubbles. According to GSM Arena, the new version is coming to macOS as well and the main changes will be an improved user interface, but the estimated time of arrival is still unknown as of now. (ANI)

