Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Uganda's capital -the group's news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 00:37 IST
Islamic state claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, the militant group's Amaq News Agency said on an affiliated Telegram account.
A triple suicide bombing killed three people in the heart of Kampala on Tuesday, sending lawmakers and others rushing for cover as cars burst into flames, in the latest in a wave of bomb attacks.
