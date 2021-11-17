Left Menu

Australia to invest $73 mln in quantum science as critical technology

Quantum technology, based on core principles of physics, is still in its infancy but has become a darling of investors aspiring to revolutionise industries from healthcare and finance to artificial intelligence and weather forecasting. In recent months Australia has promised spending of billions of dollars to modernise its economy and cut dependence on China, by spurring manufacturing in industries such as resources and critical minerals as well as backing for development of low-emission technology.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 09:08 IST
Australia to invest $73 mln in quantum science as critical technology

Australia will spend A$100 million ($73 million) to develop quantum technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as Canberra identifies nine areas of technology it believes critical for national interests. Quantum technology, based on core principles of physics, is still in its infancy but has become a darling of investors aspiring to revolutionise industries from healthcare and finance to artificial intelligence and weather forecasting.

In recent months Australia has promised spending of billions of dollars to modernise its economy and cut dependence on China, by spurring manufacturing in industries such as resources and critical minerals as well as backing for development of low-emission technology. Accelerating its economic plan, Australia will support nine technologies, the first of which is quantum technology. The bulk of the promised A$100 million going to commercialise Australia’s quantum research and forging links with global markets and supply chains.

"Quantum science and technology has the potential to revolutionise a whole range of industries," Morrison said in a speech on Wednesday. The announcement was welcomed by Australia's information technology sector.

"Quantum technology has the potential to be a multi-billion dollar industry that generates thousands of Australian jobs," said Ron Gauci, chief executive officer of the industry group, the Australian Information Industry Association. Morrison said other technologies that will be supported include advanced cyber security, communications, mineral exaction, autonomous vehicles and novel antibiotics.

But he also warned of the ethical implications of such new developments. "We need to be asking ourselves what should be done with technology — not just what can be done," Morrison said. ($1=1.3633 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021