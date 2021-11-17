Windows 10 November 2021 Update now available: Here's how to get it

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 November 2021 Update and it is available initially to users with select devices running Windows 10, version 2004 or later. The next Windows 10 feature update is slated for the second half of 2022.

The November 2021 Update, also known as Windows 10, version 21H2, includes new features focused on productivity, management and security:

Enhanced Wi-Fi security with support for WPA3 H2E standards

Windows Hello for Business introduces a new deployment method called cloud trust to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes

GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute-intensive workflows

"We will be throttling up availability over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for all, so the update may not be offered to you right away. In these cases, we will not offer the feature update until we are confident that you will have a good update experience," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

How to get the Windows 10 November 2021 Update?

To install the Windows 10 November 2021 Update, follow these steps:

Open your Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update)

Select Check for updates

If the update appears, you can simply select Download and install to get started

Once the update is downloaded and installed, restart your device to finish the update

For commercial customers, the Windows 10, version 21H2 is now available through Windows Server Update Services (including Configuration Manager), Windows Update for Business and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC).

Along with the November 2021 Update, Microsoft has also announced the availability of Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, which provides customers with access to an option for their special-purpose devices and environments, such as manufacturing or healthcare systems, or other uses which require longer-term device update stability.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also making the Windows 11 upgrade more broadly available to eligible Windows 10 devices.