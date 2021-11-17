Microsoft, Accenture support 10 social impact startups via Project Amplify in India

Microsoft and Accenture are expanding their joint initiative called 'Project Amplify' to include 10 Indian startups with solutions focused on social impact and sustainability.

All 10 startups will have the opportunity to access the latest cutting-edge technologies, as well as know-how, expertise and mentoring from both Accenture and Microsoft. Through the initiative, the companies will help these social impact startups test and validate proof-of-concepts to re-envision and expand the impact and social benefit of their innovative solutions.

At Microsoft, we empower organizations and individuals to achieve more, through co-innovations and trusted partnerships. We're committed to addressing some of India's most pressing challenges, including expanding access to healthcare, education and finance. Many of the social enterprises in Project Amplify are focused on solving these issues, and we're honored to support them with the technology, expertise and ecosystem they need to scale and make meaningful change. Lathika Pai, Country Head, Venture Capital and Private Equity Partnerships, Microsoft India.

Below are the 10 startups selected for the program:

Jaljeevika eKutir Everwell Fluxgen Docturnal BrainSight AI Fresh On Table FreshR Rocket Learning Blink Foundation

Accenture will focus on helping startups apply technologies to solve complex social challenges. The involvement of Microsoft in this project is part of its Global Social Entrepreneurship programme designed to empower tech-enabled startups focused on addressing important social or environmental challenges.

Through Project Amplify, the companies aim to democratize access to impactful technology by providing hands-on support and technologies to social impact startups.

"As these social enterprises expand their reach, we hope to see significant improvement in the status of vulnerable groups in our communities that need support in sustainability, healthcare, education and agriculture," said Sanjay Podder, managing director and Technology Sustainability Innovation lead at Accenture.