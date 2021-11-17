Left Menu

Nokia introduces multiple SaaS services for CSPs

Nokia has multiple SaaS for CSP services in the areas of analytics, security, and data management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:03 IST
Nokia introduces multiple SaaS services for CSPs
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Finland

Nokia today announced its entry into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for communication service providers (CSPs) with multiple services to provide operators with a low-cost, more flexible, and more customer-centric pathway for operating their network and delivering new services.

Nokia's approach to SaaS for CSPs is focused on improving value and reducing complexity by:

  • providing innovative software consumed purely on demand through a subscription
  • eliminating large up front capital expenditure
  • avoiding the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates
  • accelerating CSPs' ability to launch new services faster and achieve "time to value" quicker.

Nokia has multiple SaaS for CSP services in the areas of analytics, security, and data management including:

Nokia Data Marketplace (NDM)

Nokia introduced NDM "as a service" earlier this year. The new SaaS version of NDM offers enhanced automation, efficiency and scalability to CSPs and enterprises in a variety of industry verticals, including energy, public sector, transportation, and smart cities. It is now commercially available.

NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome

Nokia's new SaaS-based NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome enables CSPs to assure 5G networks and monetize security tied with services like 5G slicing. It will be commercially available in early 2022.

Nokia Anomaly Detection

Nokia Anomaly Detection, a machine learning service aimed at finding and remediating network anomalies before they affect network customers, will also be commercially available in early 2022. It helps CSPs improve operational efficiency.

The company will announce other SaaS for CSP services in early 2022.

With the groundwork we've already been laying, our SaaS delivery framework is in a very strong competitive position. It enables a combination of rapid time to value with on-demand access for Nokia SaaS applications and low cost of ownership, based on a pay-as-you-go / pay-as-you-grow commercial model. This is a multi-year journey and we are going at it aggressively.

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021