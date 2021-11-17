Nokia introduces multiple SaaS services for CSPs

Nokia today announced its entry into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for communication service providers (CSPs) with multiple services to provide operators with a low-cost, more flexible, and more customer-centric pathway for operating their network and delivering new services.

Nokia's approach to SaaS for CSPs is focused on improving value and reducing complexity by:

providing innovative software consumed purely on demand through a subscription

eliminating large up front capital expenditure

avoiding the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates

accelerating CSPs' ability to launch new services faster and achieve "time to value" quicker.

Nokia has multiple SaaS for CSP services in the areas of analytics, security, and data management including:

Nokia Data Marketplace (NDM)

Nokia introduced NDM "as a service" earlier this year. The new SaaS version of NDM offers enhanced automation, efficiency and scalability to CSPs and enterprises in a variety of industry verticals, including energy, public sector, transportation, and smart cities. It is now commercially available.

NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome

Nokia's new SaaS-based NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome enables CSPs to assure 5G networks and monetize security tied with services like 5G slicing. It will be commercially available in early 2022.

Nokia Anomaly Detection

Nokia Anomaly Detection, a machine learning service aimed at finding and remediating network anomalies before they affect network customers, will also be commercially available in early 2022. It helps CSPs improve operational efficiency.

The company will announce other SaaS for CSP services in early 2022.