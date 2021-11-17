Left Menu

Tech giants drag Hong Kong shares lower ahead of earnings

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3%, to 25,650.08, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%, to 9,193.21. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.6%, with food delivery company Meituan and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group down 1.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:16 IST
Tech giants drag Hong Kong shares lower ahead of earnings
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by tech giants ahead of third-quarter earnings reports. The Hang Seng index fell 0.3%, to 25,650.08, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%, to 9,193.21.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.6%, with food delivery company Meituan and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group down 1.6% and 0.2%, respectively. ** Alibaba is expected to report its earning results on Thursday, while Meituan will likely release its results near the end of November.

** Online gaming and tech company NetEase Inc went down 3.6% as earnings missed analysts' forecasts. ** The financials sub-index retreated 0.3%, with insurer AIA down 0.6% and dragging the Hang Seng Index 11 points lower.

** Mainland property developers listed in Hong Kong lost 1.7%, with Country Garden Services Holdings slumping 4.2% to become the second-biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index. ** China media reported that Evergrande Group has dissolved several district-level units of an online real estate and automobile marketplace due to shrinking capital and business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021