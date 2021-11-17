Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:29 IST
Amazon.com Inc will stop accepting payments made using Visa Inc credit cards issued in the United Kingdom starting next year, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3FnOXbZ on Wednesday.
