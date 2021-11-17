Left Menu

Mild tremor recorded in seismographs in Idukki

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:48 IST
A mild tremor measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded on Wednesday in a network of seismographs maintained by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Idukki district.

According to officials, mild tremor occurred some 36 kms away from Idukki after 12 noon today.

A senior official in the neighbouring Kottayam district told PTI that a sound possibly due to a mild tremor was reported in Edamattom area of Poovarani village under Pala Revenue Division.

Officials, while sounding a possibility of such occurrences in the coming hours, however, added that there was no need to panic as intensity is low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

